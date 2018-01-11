Rigby & Peller Loses Royal Warrant After 57 Years As The Queen's Official Lingerie Supplier

High-end lingerie brand Rigby & Peller has lost its licence with the Queen as the lingerie supplier to the royal family.
The working relationship relationship between June Kenton, the woman said to be the “driving force” behind the brand, and the Queen reportedly came to an end in 2016, not long after after Kenton, 82, wrote a tell-all book ‘Storm In A D Cup’.
Rigby & Peller has now had to remove the royal coat of arms from its store front and website, following a “grace period” granted to them for long-service to the Queen.
Kenton has been known to describe herself as the “UK’s leading boobologist”.
Her book goes into detail about private fittings with the Queen, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Lady Diana.
Russell Tanguay, director of warrants at the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) who confirmed that Rigby & Peller lost its licence in the middle 2016, said that the RWHA does not “go into detail” about individual companies.
He did, however, tell the Daily Express that companies can continue to keep the royal coat of arms on branding for only a short period of time after the relationship with the royal charter is terminated.
