Britain’s right-wing press have been accused of attempting to “smear” Jeremy Corbyn on the eve of the General Election, with several papers linking the Labour leader to extremists just days after jihadis killed seven people in London. Less than 24 hours before the polls open, the Daily Mail called Corbyn, Diane Abbot and shadow chancellor John McDonnell “unashamed apologists for terror”. The tabloid accused the “troika” of devoting their lives to “befriending the enemies of Britain while undermining the very institutions which keep us safe in our beds.”

Daily Mail The Daily Mail's front page accused Corbyn of 'befriending Britain's enemies'

The Sun The Sun told its readers Corbyn had given a speech in 2002 to the followers of infamous hate preacher Anjem Choudary

The Sun took a similar line, claiming that in 2002 Corbyn delivered an “incendiary” speech in Trafalgar Square attended by followers of hate preachers Anjem Choudary and Omar Bakri Mohammad - some of whom were “dressed as suicide bombers”. Although less direct than the other two papers, The Telegraph used part of its front page to claim that “subversive” Corbyn was monitored by special branch officers for two decades amid fears he was trying to undermine democracy. “It is possible that officers may have been investigating his links to extremist groups,” the paper speculated.

The Telegraph The Telegraph claims that Corbyn was monitored by special branch officers for two decades amid fears he was trying to 'subvert' democracy

Daily Express The Daily Express urged its readers to vote blue

The Daily Express also urged its readers to vote Conservative, stating that Corbyn, a man “driven by Marxist ideology and contempt for our national interests”, is the “most extreme figure ever to have become a contender for Downing Street”. The front pages sparked widespread outrage among Labour voters, with the hashtag #LastMinuteCorbynSmears trending on Twitter. “Be prepared to rebut all those # LastMinuteCorbynSmears from the Tories & their media friends - negative campaigning is all they’ve got left,” one social media user posted this morning. Others expressed similar sentiments.

One last desperate attempt by the billionaires to manipulate the public. How do they sleep at night? #LastMinuteCorbynSmears #VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/D6TeZwQoeY — R o s i e (@RosieFerries) June 7, 2017

That moment when the right-wing press goes into meltdown, after realising #Tories may not win #GE2017 after all. #LastMinuteCorbynSmears pic.twitter.com/7hTWBsShrK — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 7, 2017

While some used the chance to offer comedic takes on what else the Labour leader might be guilty of:

Corbyn leaves the microwave with four seconds left on the timer in the staff kitchen. #LastMinuteCorbynSmears — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 7, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn orders his steak well done #lastminutecorbynsmears — Chief Cutting Shapes (@Clan_Scott) June 7, 2017

When Jeremy was delivering parcels he'd put the "sorry we missed you card" through the door without even knocking. #LastMinuteCorbynSmears — Twitting Dinosaur (@TwitDinosaur) June 7, 2017

This dangerous communist doesn't even support fox hunting, how can you trust him with the economy? #LastMinuteCorbynSmears — OhDearBritain (@Ohdearbritain) June 7, 2017

Who are the papers backing? Theresa May

POOL New / Reuters Theresa May has received endorsements from a number of leading papers

This morning, The Sun and the Daily Express both called on their readers to vote for the Conservative Party when the polls open on Thursday. The London Evening Standard - now edited by former Tory chancellor George Osborne - has also stated that the country needs a “strong Conservative team as the next government”.

Our @EveningStandard editorial: why we believe this country needs a strong Conservative team as the next government https://t.co/8Jt8ZcrIle — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 7, 2017

Although they have yet to publish a final pre-election endorsement, it is expected that the Daily Mail, Telegraph and The Times will also back May, with all three newspapers offering her support during the election campaign. Surprisingly, the Mail has also encouraged its readers to tactically vote for the Lib Dems and the Green Party over Conservative candidates in certain seats in an attempt to “keep Labour out”. Jeremy Corbyn

ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images The Guardian and the New Statesman have come out in support of Corbyn

The Guardian has come out in strong support of Labour, with the New Statesman also endorsing the party. Although the Mirror has yet to publish an official pre-election endorsement, the UK’s only left-leaning tabloid is expected to back Corbyn. Tim Farron

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Tim Farron is backed by The Economist