A lack of right-wing and conservative lecturers at universities poses a serious threat to free speech on campus, a new study has warned.

A report by the Adam Smith Institute claims that 75% of academics are now liberal or left-wing, a majority researchers say is leading to dangerous “group-think mentality” at some of the UK’s top institutions.

“Groupthink [is] a dysfunctional atmosphere where key assumptions go unquestioned, dissenting opinions are neutralised, and favoured beliefs are held as sacrosanct,” the research reads.

A study earlier this year revealed that 94% of UK universities now censor their students, banning everything from blasphemy to tabloid newspapers.