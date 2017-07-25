All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    25/07/2017 10:16 BST

    Rihanna And Cara Delevingne Make A Case For Plunging Necklines At 'Valerian' Premiere In London

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    Rihanna and Cara Delevingne opted for plunging necklines on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’. 

    The singer and model, who are both starring in the movie, took to the red carpet on Monday 24 July for the London premiere of the sci-fi film. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Rihanna and Cara Delevingne attend the European Premiere of 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at Cineworld Leicester Square on 24 July 2017 in London, England.

    Opting for a crimson Giambattista Valli Couture gown, Rihanna rocked a plunging Bardot-inspired neckline, with a Jimmy Choo scarlet clutch and Chopard jewellery.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

    Cara Delevingne picked a Burberry embellished black suit - complete with a bespoke crystal capelet, black satin headband and a pair of bejewelled strappy heels. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleRihannacara delevingneBurberryGiambattista Valli

    Conversations