Rihanna and Cara Delevingne opted for plunging necklines on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’.
The singer and model, who are both starring in the movie, took to the red carpet on Monday 24 July for the London premiere of the sci-fi film.
Opting for a crimson Giambattista Valli Couture gown, Rihanna rocked a plunging Bardot-inspired neckline, with a Jimmy Choo scarlet clutch and Chopard jewellery.
Cara Delevingne picked a Burberry embellished black suit - complete with a bespoke crystal capelet, black satin headband and a pair of bejewelled strappy heels.