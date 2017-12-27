Rihanna has posted an emotional tribute to her cousin, after he was shot dead in her native Barbados on Boxing Day.

Sharing her shock at the news, having celebrated Christmas with him only a day earlier, she wrote: “RIP cousin... Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!

“Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

She also took the opportunity to make a statement about gun violence, sharing the hashtag #EndGunViolence.