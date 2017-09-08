Rihanna has finally launched her hotly anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty.
She debut the collection at a packed event during New York Fashion Week, where she arrived looking like a goddess.
Rihanna’s beauty line represents “a new generation of beauty,” emphasising the need for diverse representation in beauty and fashion.
The talented entrepreneur has managed to share this message without making a gimmick of it. It’s like: representation does matter. Duh.
At her event on Thursday 7 September, the self-dubbed ‘bad gal’ was accompanied by a slew of her Fenty Beauty tribe members, including Duckie Thot and British model Leomie Anderson.
Sharing a Boomerang from the event, Anderson captioned her post saying: “The faces of @fentybeauty . Thank you @badgalriri for creating a line for girls who know who they are 🙏🏾 wearing #KILLAWATT.”
Each and every girl looks incredible, with products ideal for a wide range of skin tones.
The best moment of the event however, (aside from the queen of style gliding in like the rising sun, no doubt) involved Rihanna taking a brush and palette and applying the glowing makeup on a model.
Evidently, Queen RiRi is not above demonstrating the effects of her work, even while dressed to the nines.
She is unstoppable.