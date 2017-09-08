Rihanna has finally launched her hotly anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty.

She debut the collection at a packed event during New York Fashion Week, where she arrived looking like a goddess.

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Rihanna’s beauty line represents “a new generation of beauty,” emphasising the need for diverse representation in beauty and fashion.

The talented entrepreneur has managed to share this message without making a gimmick of it. It’s like: representation does matter. Duh.

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

At her event on Thursday 7 September, the self-dubbed ‘bad gal’ was accompanied by a slew of her Fenty Beauty tribe members, including Duckie Thot and British model Leomie Anderson.

Sharing a Boomerang from the event, Anderson captioned her post saying: “The faces of @fentybeauty . Thank you @badgalriri for creating a line for girls who know who they are 🙏🏾 wearing #KILLAWATT.”

Each and every girl looks incredible, with products ideal for a wide range of skin tones.

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The best moment of the event however, (aside from the queen of style gliding in like the rising sun, no doubt) involved Rihanna taking a brush and palette and applying the glowing makeup on a model.

Evidently, Queen RiRi is not above demonstrating the effects of her work, even while dressed to the nines.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images