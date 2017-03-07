All Sections
    Rihanna's New Fenty X Puma Collection Is Top Of The Class

    Top marks 🎓🌟

    Recently awarded Humanitarian of the Year from Harvard University, Rihanna continued her star pupil status during Paris Fashion Week as she presented her latest Fenty x Puma collection for A/W17 on Monday 6 March.

    In a class of her own. @badgalriri #FENTYxPUMA

    A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on

    As a diverse array of models - from Joan Smalls and Leomie Anderson - took to the runway in Paris’ Bibliothèque Nationale de France, RiRi broke all the school rules with her rebellious-meets-collegiate designs, dubbed ‘Fenty University.’

    From sporty thigh-high boots and floor-skimming tartan puffa jackets to oversized letterman sweaters, Rihanna created our American high school uniform of dreams. 

    Sitting front row was, of course, RiRi’s crew: Cara Delevingne, rapper Future and Joe and Nick Jonas

    A @caradelevingne e o @nickjonas plenos! #Puma #FentyXPuma @puma (via @luke_leitch )

    A post shared by Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss) on

    Live streaming the show from her Instagram, badgalriri, she pulled in over 100,000 viewers (of course she did - she’s the Queen of Cool).  

    we almost ready! #FENTYXPUMA AW17 going live from PaRIH around 9pm paris time. 🗼

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    You’ll have to keep dreaming of a Clueless-style wardrobe a little while longer before you can actually purchase it. 

    But, if like us, you’re still swooning over her spring collection then the wait is over as some items will hit Puma stores across the world on Thursday 9 March. 

    We’re betting on a sell-out within hours. 

