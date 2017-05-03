Rihanna has thrown a bit of shade towards her fellow Met Gala guests, seemingly irritated that they didn’t follow the year’s theme closely enough.
This time around, the annual fashion bash was co-chaired by Rei Kawakubo of Comme Des Garçons - the label famed for its unusual and outlandish silhouettes, which attendees were encouraged to try and emulate.
However, it seems not everyone got the memo. Here, for example, is Kim Kardashian’s dress.
Here’s what Alexa Chung wore.
And this is what Selena Gomez wore.
All of them are looking great, of course. But none of them are exactly pushing the boat out in terms of fashion - something which seemingly didn’t go unnoticed by a certain Ms Bad Gal Riri.
As ever, Rihanna completely stole the show on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing a totally over-the-top (and therefore completely appropriate) petal-inspired outfit.
However, after the event, one social media user noticed that she’d liked a post on Instagram shared by one of her fans, which suggested that some of the celebrity guests at the Met Gala could have done with making a bit more of an effort.
The post compared some of the more off-the-wall offerings by Comme Des Garçons with a simple dress, with Rihanna subtly giving it the thumbs up.
Despite the sea of stars who decided not to throw themselves into the theme, several attendees did go all out with their outfits, including Helen Lasichanh, who hit the red carpet with Pharrell Williams in what we can only be described as armchair couture.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry certainly made the effort too, though how well she actually pulled off her look is still up for discussion.
Check out all of this year’s Met Gala looks below...