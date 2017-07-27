Rihanna pulled off a statement-making look with ease as she met with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris.
The singer, who opted for an oversized Dior suit, paired with a Dior Addict handbag, was greeted by Brigitte Macron on the steps of the Élysée Palace on Wednesday 26 July to discuss international education for girls.
Rihanna reached out to the President on Twitter in June, to ask about France’s commitment to education - she also tweeted Canada, Germany and Argentina.
At their meeting France’s First Lady looked chic yet informal in a white jacket, blue skinny jeans and a pair of bright blue heels.
Rihanna has campaigned for international education over the past few years since launching her Clara Lionel Foundation. In March this year, Harvard named her their Humanitarian of the Year.
Both the singer and the President took to Twitter to thank each other for the successful meeting.