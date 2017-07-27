All Sections
    27/07/2017 11:28 BST

    Rihanna Wears Oversized Dior Suit To Meet With The Macrons, And It's Cool AF

    Suited and booted 💁

    Rihanna pulled off a statement-making look with ease as she met with France’s President Emmanuel Macron  and First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris.

    The singer, who opted for an oversized Dior suit, paired with a Dior Addict handbag, was greeted by Brigitte Macron on the steps of the Élysée Palace on Wednesday 26 July to discuss international education for girls.  

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Brigitte Macron, wife of the French president, poses with musician and Global Ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education Rihanna as she welcomes her at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 26 July 2017. Rihanna is the founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation campaigning for education rights in impoverished communities worldwide.

    Rihanna reached out to the President on Twitter in June, to ask about France’s commitment to education - she also tweeted Canada, Germany and Argentina. 

    At their meeting France’s First Lady looked chic yet informal in a white jacket, blue skinny jeans and a pair of bright blue heels. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Rihanna has campaigned for international education over the past few years since launching her Clara Lionel Foundation. In March this year, Harvard named her their Humanitarian of the Year. 

    Both the singer and the President took to Twitter to thank each other for the successful meeting. 

    Conversations