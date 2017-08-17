All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    17/08/2017 10:57 BST

    Rihanna Created Socks With Her Most Iconic Outfits And We Don't Care How Silly They Look

    I've been looking for sassy socks...

    Rihanna has been sharing her (other) creative talents with her Instagram followers this week. 

    Namely in the form of adorable socks she has designed in a collaboration with Stance Muse, featuring her most memorable looks for just £39.56

    Remember that Met dress? 

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Now loyal fans have the chance to (*coughs*) have their feet resemble one of their favourite stars. 

    The Josephine Baker style ensemble Riri donned at the 2014 CFDA awards (where she was crowned style icon) may have polarised opinions, due to the level of Rihanna’s nakedness.

    But who could take offence at this pair?

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Eight albums, eight Grammys, 13 number-one singles. Rihanna knows how to put in the work, work, work. Pour it Up to Rihanna’s Iconic Looks collection. Stance Muse

    A post shared by Stance Muse (@stancemuse) on

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity StyleRihannasocks

    Conversations