Rihanna has been sharing her (other) creative talents with her Instagram followers this week.
Namely in the form of adorable socks she has designed in a collaboration with Stance Muse, featuring her most memorable looks for just £39.56.
Remember that Met dress?
Now loyal fans have the chance to (*coughs*) have their feet resemble one of their favourite stars.
The Josephine Baker style ensemble Riri donned at the 2014 CFDA awards (where she was crowned style icon) may have polarised opinions, due to the level of Rihanna’s nakedness.
But who could take offence at this pair?
