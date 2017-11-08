Now You Can Wear 'Thottie Or Nice' Christmas Socks Courtesy Of Rihanna x Stance

Rihanna’s swiftly growing fashion and beauty empire has now branched into the Christmas market, but instead of going for a classic jumper design, she’s created a cheeky stocking filler.

Th latest Rihanna x Stance capsule sock collection collection was launched on 7 November and it’s holiday friendly.

According to Teen Vogue, the team behind the collaboration are calling it “an eclectic mixture of preppy, grade school classics fused with festive notes of traditional holiday aesthetics.”

We just like the play on words.