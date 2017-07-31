A 12-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after a photo of his Lego creation went viral.

Joel Willans, from Finland, tweeted a photo of some kids’ competition entries during a Lego exhibit on Sunday 30 July.

Next to much larger creations - including a multi-level ship and what looked like a robot with legs - was 12-year-old Riley’s worm.

A single yellow Lego block.