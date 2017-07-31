All Sections
    31/07/2017 09:35 BST | Updated 31/07/2017 09:58 BST

    12-Year-Old Boy Builds Simple Lego Creation At Kids' Exhibit, Becomes Internet Hero

    He has even been described as a 'conceptual artist'.

    A 12-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after a photo of his Lego creation went viral.

    Joel Willans, from Finland, tweeted a photo of some kids’ competition entries during a Lego exhibit on Sunday 30 July. 

    Next to much larger creations - including a multi-level ship and what looked like a robot with legs - was 12-year-old Riley’s worm.

    A single yellow Lego block.

    “Riley, you’re a genius”, Willans tweeted.

    In less than a day, the photo has had more than 70,000 retweets and 155,00 likes.

    Twitter users replied with their astonishment at Riley’s “genius” creation - some even referring to him as a “conceptual artist”. 

    Conversations