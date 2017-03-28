“When my kids don’t speak it’s difficult,” Ferdinand continued. “I think: ‘What are they thinking?’ I’m desperate to know but I don’t want to scare them.

“I want the best case scenario and the only way I see it happening is to ask them questions. And I do need help, I know that.”

The documentary followed Ferdinand spending time with his kids and showing how he speaks to them about his wife.

In one part of the documentary, his daughter Tia asks where her mummy is.

“Remember I told you before, we buried mummy in the cemetery?” he replied. “Her spirit went straight into the stars and the star you can see is where she went.”

The footballer discusses how he doesn’t think he has grieved properly or given himself time to sit down and go through everything that happened.

His wife passed away in less than 10 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

Since she passed away, a family friend Sandra has been there every step of the way helping him with the kids.

“Sandra has been with my kids since they were born,” he said. “It’s made the process easier knowing that there’s that comfort in my house with the kids because they are comfortable with her.”