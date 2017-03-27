Rio Ferdinand On Figuring Out How To Talk To His Children After His Wife Died

Ahead of Rio Ferdinand’s BBC1 documentary Being Mum and Dad airing March 28 at 9pm, the footballer has spoken very movingly about talking to his children after his wife passed away.

Rebecca Ellison was 34 when she died of breast cancer in May 2015 and it blew Ferdinand’s world apart. He then had to grapple with his grief, as well as raising his three children, now aged 10, eight and five.

He spoke on BBC Five Live to Emma Barnett saying: “I’d been starting conversations with them to try and get how they were feeling out, and they would just shut me down, walk away, close the conversation down completely.

“I didn’t know any techniques to speak to the children. I didn’t know what buttons to push.”