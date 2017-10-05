Rio Ferdinand Teaches His Children It Doesn't Make Them 'Less Of A Boy Or Girl' To Cry

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about how he is having to rethink his own approach to emotions in order to help his three children deal with grief, following their mother’s death in May 2015.

The former Manchester United footballer appeared on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ to talk about losing his wife Rebecca Ellison to cancer, and how he is trying to teach their children - Lorenz, 10, Tate, eight, and Tia, five, - to open up about their feelings.

“I’ve told them from the beginning that it’s okay to cry,” Ferdinand said. “I’ve tried to stress to them it doesn’t make you any less of a boy or a girl.

“I’ve realised it does release a lot of stress and emotion.”