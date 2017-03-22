All Sections
    • NEWS

    Rio Olympics 2016 Facilities Lying Abandoned After Just Seven Months

    Multi-million pound buildings now derelict in the Brazilian city.

    22/03/2017 10:55 GMT | Updated 22/03/2017 10:55 GMT

    Last summer saw Team GB enjoy their best Olympics ever, with a whopping 26 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals - but those heady days will seem a long time ago to anyone taking a walk through the Rio Olympic Park now.

    Many of the most expensive facilities around the Brazilian sports centre are now at best abandoned and at worst, totally dilapidated.

    Organisers promised the people of Brazil a lasting Olympic legacy - but the country remains in a deep economic and political crisis following the games.

    Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
    The grand Paralympic ceremony held at the Maracana in Rio

    Critics believe the money spent on the games could have been better allocated to developing infrastructure in the country, where many still live in poverty.

    These latest images from the Brazilian city’s Olympic Park and golf course just how badly the facilities have been allowed to decay, just seven months on from the Games...

    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      A view from the mostly abandoned Olympic Aquatics stadium at the Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      A volleyball net hangs forlornly on an abandoned court in the  Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The country remains in a deep economic and political crisis following the games.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Dogs explore the Olympic Park but there are no signs of any human life.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Water around the Rio Olympic park is severely polluted.
    • YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
      The area looks far busier back in 2016.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Flooring torn up in the grounds of the Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      A general view of a children's soccer field and playground in the Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      An aerial view of a partially degraded Olympic Golf Course (above) next to vacant lots.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Weeds grow in front of the Olympic Aquatics stadium.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The practice pool in front of the Aquatics Stadium is particularly badly degraded.
    • YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
      The Aquatics Stadium ready for action in 2016.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      A security guard is the only sign of life in the Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      This area was thronging with crowds during the Rio 2016 games but now stands empty.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The difference from seven months ago is marked in the Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
       A doorway is blocked with a makeshift grate at the Olympic Aquatics stadium.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The Olympic Aquatics stadium stands mostly abandoned at Olympic Park.
    • Buda Mendes via Getty Images
      The Aquatics Centre looked a lot more impressive back in 2016.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The area in front of the Aquatics Stadium is waterlogged after rainfall.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The scenes are a far cry from the splendour of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      An aerial view of a partially degraded Olympic Golf Course (R) next to vacant lots.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The Olympic BMX track is in a sorry state.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Remains of tennis facilities (LOWER R) stand in Olympic Park, surrounded by other signs of decay.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The Olympic Park stands with polluted water along the shoreline.
    • YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
      The park ready for action in July 2016.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Aerial view of the remains of the tennis facilities (L) in the Olympic Park.
    • YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
      The tennis courts just before the 2016 games.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The degraded Olympic Golf Course (above) next to vacant lots.
    • YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
      How the golf course looked ahead of the Games in 2016.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The Olympic legacy doesn't seem to be alive and well in Rio.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Team GB had their best ever Olympics at the Rio 2016 games.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      A man practices on the still-usable driving range at the Olympic Golf Course - but signs of decay are never far away.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Seven months after the Rio hosted the first Olympic games in South America, many of the costly venue sites have been mostly abandoned in spite of promises from organisers that the games would provide a legacy benefit for the citizens of Brazil.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Critics believe the money spent on the games could have been better spent on developing infrastructure in the country.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      There are no signs of regeneration around the Olympic facilities.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      The Olympic Park remains largely abandoned since the games.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Pollution levels in the water around Rio were of serious concern in the run-up to the games.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Last summer seems but a memory on the Olympic golf course.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Steps remain in the mostly abandoned Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Gates remain in the mostly abandoned Olympic Park.
    • Mario Tama via Getty Images
      Team GB's Justin Rose won a gold in golf at Rio.

