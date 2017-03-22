Last summer saw Team GB enjoy their best Olympics ever, with a whopping 26 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals - but those heady days will seem a long time ago to anyone taking a walk through the Rio Olympic Park now.

Many of the most expensive facilities around the Brazilian sports centre are now at best abandoned and at worst, totally dilapidated.

Organisers promised the people of Brazil a lasting Olympic legacy - but the country remains in a deep economic and political crisis following the games.