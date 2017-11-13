Rita Ora's First Look For The MTV EMA Awards Is Proof You Can Rock The World In Anything

Rita Ora absolutely slayed all her (plentiful) looks for the MTV EMAs on 12 October.
From a dramatically ruffled ball gown of black silk, to a modern take on the 20s flapper, the fashionable outfits were to be expected.
However, one look stood out above the rest: one where Ora’s lady of the manor ensemble gave us major Eartha Kitt vibes.
In a move that took gumption, style and a sense of humour, Ora casually stepped out in a bath robe with her head wrapped up in a towel turban.
Of course she was also bejewelled in diamonds for the occasion and her face was flawless.
Ora shared a hilarious video with her fans on Instagram.
When she steps into the car on her way to one of the year’s biggest events, the driver tells her she “could have made an effort, it’s the EMAs.”
Ora’s response: “But it’s designer!”
In a look more suited to an award ceremony, Ora later dazzled in this black gown and OTT jewels.
And when she wanted to keep it comfortable for a segment, she stepped on stage looking very sports luxe.
Ora absolutely nailed this utilitarian take on ’20s flapper look, complete with an avant-garde head piece.
Her hair and jewellery was less EMAs and more Oscars in her next look, but the star kept it fun by sharing a little banter with Jared Leto.
Another look, another slay and a change in hair styles to boot.
Continue to slay, queen.