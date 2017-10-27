Rita Ora has opened up about the downsides of her busy schedule, revealing that she was hospitalised for exhaustion back in 2013.

While the singer’s long-awaited second album is still not set to be released until March 2018, Rita has been pretty busy in recent years, successfully freeing herself from a contract with Jay Z’s label Roc Nation, fronting a series of high-profile clothing campaigns and acting in films including ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ and its sequel.