Rita Ora has downplayed any reports of bad blood between herself and former label boss, Jay Z.
Prior to landing her current deal with Atlantic records, Rita was involved in a legal battle with Jay Z’s company, Roc Nation, to whom she was previously signed.
According to reports, Rita had signed a seven-album deal with Roc Nation, but released just one album in the space of four years, “despite creating multiple additional records for release”, which she claimed had “irrevocably damaged” her relationship with the music company.
Now no longer with Roc Nation, she’s just released her first single under Atlantic, but insists that everything is good between herself and her old boss.
She told The Sun: “The truth is it was a respectful separation. It is a very respectful separation and there is no bad blood whatsoever. 150 per cent.
“I’d hug Beyoncé if we bumped into each other - there is always just smiles and love. I mean from every direction, honestly.”
Rita was previously forced to speak out when it was suggested (based purely on the fact she’d worn a bra with lemons on it) that she’d had an extra-marital affair with Jay Z, inspiring several songs on Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ album.
She told Vanity Fair, having already denied the accusation: “I find it incredibly rude and disrespectful to women in general [when] we get accused of something that’s basically against the important part - the music.”
Rita’s latest single, ‘Your Song’ - co-written by chart-topping singer Ed Sheeran - was unveiled on Friday morning (26 May).
Take a listen below: