    02/06/2017 10:02 BST

    Rita Ora Reveals Her Natural Hair On Instagram And People Can't Get Enough Of It

    'That hair is life.'

    We love Rita Ora’s ever-changing hair

    While many of us are stuck in a style rut, she’s never afraid to switch things up from pixie crop to waist-length braids.

    But her latest ‘do may just be her most popular yet.

    Ora shared a video of her tousling her soft curls on Instagram with the caption: “Jammin out to YOUR SONG with my Oh nat u ral curls out today!”

    A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

    Within less than a day of being posted Ora’s video had already racked up an impressive 155,000 views.

    And the comments were very complimentary too: ranging from “Hair is unreal✔️” to “Best look I’ve ever seen on you”.

     

    Black Hair Icons
    Conversations