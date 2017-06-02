We love Rita Ora’s ever-changing hair.

While many of us are stuck in a style rut, she’s never afraid to switch things up from pixie crop to waist-length braids.

But her latest ‘do may just be her most popular yet.

Ora shared a video of her tousling her soft curls on Instagram with the caption: “Jammin out to YOUR SONG with my Oh nat u ral curls out today!”