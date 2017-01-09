‘EastEnders’ viewers saw Rita Simons’ character Roxy Mitchell killed off earlier this month, and the actress has now revealed what she plans to do next.

The star’s time in Soapland came to an end on New Year’s Day, when Roxy and her sister Ronnie Mitchell tragically died in a freak accident.

While the fictional residents of Albert Square are currently trying to come to terms with the deaths, Rita is making plans for the future, and has revealed that she wants to try and crack Hollywood.

Rita Simons

Speaking to the Sunday People, she explains: “‘EastEnders’ was a great job but it’s time to move on.

“I now want to do gangster roles, edgy dramas and comedy. I’m capable of doing so much.

“I can do any accent and I’m way sillier than people realise. As Roxy, I didn’t get to show all these different sides of my personality.”

“Mainly I just need to remember what it’s like to be outside of the ‘EastEnders’ family.”

