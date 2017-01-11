The star claimed she no longer watches the show, after Roxy and her on-screen sister Ronnie were killed off after drowning in a swimming pool at Ronnie’s wedding to Jack Branning.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Rita Simons claimed she no longer watches 'EastEnders'

And while much has been made of Ronnie’s death on screen, Rita was bemused to hear that barely anyone has been grieving over Roxy.

She tweeted: “Don’t watch Enders anymore so forgive me if I’m misinformed. But from what I hear..is ANYONE mourning Roxy on the square? Poor cow.”

Don't watch Enders anymore so forgive me if I'm misinformed. But from what I hear..is ANYONE mourning Roxy on the square? Poor cow 😭 — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) January 10, 2017

Her comments sparked a number of amusing responses from fans:

@OfficialRita I think Donna was sad for a couple of minutes. — ally (@SaucySilasFans) January 10, 2017

@OfficialRita you work there for years and now stopped watching it! That's loyalty! — Darren Ruback (@Darren_Ruback) January 10, 2017

@OfficialRita noooo😩 you deserved so much more - 10 years of being one of the most iconic characters in soap counts for nothing clearly!! — brooke (@fanjacjossa) January 10, 2017

@OfficialRita Phil hasn't even mentioned Ronnie or Roxy since he found out about them dying in hospital!!! The show has become a joke. — GossipEnders (@GossipEnders) January 10, 2017

Ronnie actress Samantha Womack also shared Rita’s post on her Twitter account, having also retweeted a number of tweets from fans who suggested it was the wrong decision to kill the Mitchell sisters off.

Its just weird how they made @Sam_Womack and @OfficialRita departure so final.They were the type that would always have stories #eastenders — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) January 9, 2017

Samantha previous hinted she wasn’t happy at the way her character had been written out, posting shortly after her exit scenes aired: “I’m sorry I can’t respond to any comments. I’m honestly broken. An appropriate end to the darkest year ever.”

BBC The sisters drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie's wedding day

Meanwhile, Rita has clarified reports she’s heading to Hollywood, following her departure from Walford.

She wrote on Twitter:

Errrr no! Im in talks..that is all! Im not going anywhere just yet x https://t.co/jJ8OBfQlsR — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) January 9, 2017

Ronnie and Roxy’s funeral is set to air on ‘EastEnders’ next week, but things look set to worsen for Ronnie’s widower Jack in the lead up to their final farewell.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

