Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Rita Simons has made a dig at the soap, following her character Roxy Mitchell’s dramatic New Year’s Day exit.
The star claimed she no longer watches the show, after Roxy and her on-screen sister Ronnie were killed off after drowning in a swimming pool at Ronnie’s wedding to Jack Branning.
And while much has been made of Ronnie’s death on screen, Rita was bemused to hear that barely anyone has been grieving over Roxy.
She tweeted: “Don’t watch Enders anymore so forgive me if I’m misinformed. But from what I hear..is ANYONE mourning Roxy on the square? Poor cow.”
Her comments sparked a number of amusing responses from fans:
Ronnie actress Samantha Womack also shared Rita’s post on her Twitter account, having also retweeted a number of tweets from fans who suggested it was the wrong decision to kill the Mitchell sisters off.
Samantha previous hinted she wasn’t happy at the way her character had been written out, posting shortly after her exit scenes aired: “I’m sorry I can’t respond to any comments. I’m honestly broken. An appropriate end to the darkest year ever.”
Meanwhile, Rita has clarified reports she’s heading to Hollywood, following her departure from Walford.
She wrote on Twitter:
Ronnie and Roxy’s funeral is set to air on ‘EastEnders’ next week, but things look set to worsen for Ronnie’s widower Jack in the lead up to their final farewell.
