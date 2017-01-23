RoastPotatoGate: 17 Tweets That Prove You Shouldn’t Come Between Brits And Their Carbs

On a Monday morning there isn’t much to keep our spirits up, clinging on to a toast-based breakfast and the memories of yesterday’s roast dinner is about all we’ve got to get us to 5 o’clock.

But now, because the world is a cruel and heartless place, The Food Standards Agency [FSA] has told us that browning our toast and potatoes could be giving us all cancer.

And in order to avoid a premature death, we need to start serving them undercooked, which quite frankly is tantamount to treason.

Next thing you know they’ll be coming for the teabags.