‘The Trip’ stars Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are notoriously competitive when it comes to mastering an impression.

Remember how forensically they deconstructed the distinctive tones of Michael Caine in the first series of their hit series?

Well, they’re at it again in their third outing - ‘The Trip To Spain’ - which sees both comedic actors, each celebrated for their power of mimicry, give their best efforts to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Here they are in action... see which one you think gets it right: