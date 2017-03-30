‘The Trip’ stars Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are notoriously competitive when it comes to mastering an impression.
Remember how forensically they deconstructed the distinctive tones of Michael Caine in the first series of their hit series?
Well, they’re at it again in their third outing - ‘The Trip To Spain’ - which sees both comedic actors, each celebrated for their power of mimicry, give their best efforts to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.
Here they are in action... see which one you think gets it right:
HuffPostUK caught up with the series producer Andrew Eaton last year, who revealed that the duo’s third Trip to Spain included at least one of them weathering another mid-life crisis.
The first series saw Steve recruit Rob to accompany him - in the absence of his overseas girlfriend - to partake of a catalogue of gastronomical treats and romantic walks around some of the most picturesque spots of northern England.
During that first series, it was Steve who seemed to be in the throes of a mid-life crisis over career and romance, missing his girlfriend but also seducing a number of different women along the way, while Rob settled for cosy phonecalls home to his wife in London.
The second trip, ‘The Trip to Italy’, took the pair along Italy’s stunning Amalfi coast, stopping off at Pompeii and following in the footsteps of the great Romantic poets. This time around, it was Rob who succumbed to temptation, while Steve enjoyed a fresh companionship with his son who joined them.
This time around, it’s… guess who? Andrew Eaton revealed to us it’s Steve again. “They seem to take turns,” he told HuffPostUK.
Steve and Rob previously indicated they’d be interested in taking the Trip to inland America, for something a bit different, but it seems they’ve been drawn instead to Spain.
For the third series which will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic after its previous airings on BBC Two, Coogan said: “Having thought long and hard about yet another sojourn into culinary distractions and middle age, I have reluctantly agreed to Eviva Espana.
“I have a hole in my diary; there will be free food and accommodation and Rob Brydon is surprisingly good company. I also like Michael.”
For the third time, Michael Winterbottom directs and Steve and Rob will play slightly altered versions of their familiar selves.
Sky confirms that this third series of ‘The Trip’ will see the pair visiting top restaurants in Cantabria, the Basque region, Aragon, Rioja, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia.