    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/01/2017 12:42 GMT

    Robbie Williams And Ayda Field Sexual Harassment Case Thrown Out Of US Court

    Their formepersonal assistant had attempted to sue them.

    A sexual harassment lawsuit against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field has been thrown out of a US court.

    The married couple couple were being sued by their former personal assistant, Gilles De Bonfilhs, who claimed ‘Loose Women’ panellist Ayda “engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour” towards him. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

    He also alleged she “exposed her naked body, asked him intimate questions about his sex life and discussed her own sexual activity”.

    Ayda and Robbie were set to face claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, breach of employment contract and fraud in a trial next month, but the case has now been thrown out. 

    A spokeswoman for Los Angeles Superior Court added that the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

    They said De Bonfilhs, who worked for the couple for three months between October 2014 and January 2015, and his lawyer had requested the dismissal on 22 December.

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images
    Robbie and Ayda have been married since 2010

    De Bonfilhs’ legal representative declined to comment on whether a settlement had been agreed, while a spokesperson for the couple could not be reached (via ITV News). 

    Robbie and Ayda, who married in 2010, previously denied all allegations, branding them “despicable lies”, also filing a counter complaint for fraud and false invasion of privacy.

    They claimed he was fired after three months for his “total job abandonment and numerous other instances of wrongful conduct”, according to court documents.

