Robbie Williams And Ayda Field Sexual Harassment Case Thrown Out Of US Court

The married couple couple were being sued by their former personal assistant, Gilles De Bonfilhs, who claimed ‘Loose Women’ panellist Ayda “engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour” towards him.

A sexual harassment lawsuit against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field has been thrown out of a US court.

He also alleged she “exposed her naked body, asked him intimate questions about his sex life and discussed her own sexual activity”.

Ayda and Robbie were set to face claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, breach of employment contract and fraud in a trial next month, but the case has now been thrown out.

A spokeswoman for Los Angeles Superior Court added that the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

They said De Bonfilhs, who worked for the couple for three months between October 2014 and January 2015, and his lawyer had requested the dismissal on 22 December.