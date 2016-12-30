Robbie Williams and Ayda Field could be about to become the next Richard and Judy, as it’s being rumoured that the married pair could be launching a TV show.
Ayda has been a big hit on ‘Loose Women’ in recent months, and according to reports, they could be about to make the most of their growing popularity as a couple.
A source explains to The Sun: “Robbie has a huge fan base and Ayda has become hugely popular since joining ‘Loose Women’.
“They have a bond which their followers love but they aren’t afraid to take the mick out of each other.”
“Robbie knows Ayda wants to make it in TV and it’s something he’s always fancied a crack at,” the insider continues. “It’d be a surefire hit.
Ayda’s candidness on the ‘Loose Women’ panel has won her many fans, while Robbie has also had an impact on the television world this year.
Back in October, he appeared on the ‘Graham Norton Show’, and told a seriously NSFW sex story that we won’t be forgetting anytime soon…