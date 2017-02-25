The singer was set to sit on the panel of the BBC talent show alongside former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow during Saturday’s (25 February) live final.
However, BBC bosses have confirmed he will be replaced with Peter Kay, although will still perform with the rest of Take That for a one-off performance.
A spokesperson said: “Robbie Williams will reunite with Take That for a special performance for the ‘Let It Shine’ live final.
“Sadly due to an ailment he is unable to continue with the role of guest judge and we wish Robbie a very speedy recovery.”
Of Peter’s addition to the panel alongside Gary, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp, they added: As well as confessing to being Take That’s number one fan, Peter is a one of Britain’s best-loved comedians, a Bafta-winning actor and has released two huge number one singles for charity. He has also starred in the award-winning musical The Producers in Manchester and Cardiff.
“As the man with the most-successful comedy tour of all time in the UK, Peter is ideally placed to pass on advice to the finalists on how to win over live audiences.”
The winning band of tonight’s live final will win lead roles in the new musical, ‘The Band’, which tells the story of a boyband to the music of Take That.