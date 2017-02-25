All Sections
    25/02/2017 10:27 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 15:40 GMT

    Robbie Williams Pulls Out Of 'Let It Shine' Judging Role Due To Mystery Ailment

    Peter Kay will now step into his shoes.

    Robbie Williams has pulled out of appearing as a guest judge on ‘Let It Shine’ at the 11th hour, due to a mystery ailment. 

    The singer was set to sit on the panel of the BBC talent show alongside former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow during Saturday’s (25 February) live final. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Robbie Williams has pulled out of judging 'Let It Shine'

    However, BBC bosses have confirmed he will be replaced with Peter Kay, although will still perform with the rest of Take That for a one-off performance. 

    A spokesperson said: “Robbie Williams will reunite with Take That for a special performance for the ‘Let It Shine’ live final.

    “Sadly due to an ailment he is unable to continue with the role of guest judge and we wish Robbie a very speedy recovery.”

    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
    Peter Kay will step into Robbie's shoes

    Of Peter’s addition to the panel alongside Gary, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp, they added: As well as confessing to being Take That’s number one fan, Peter is a one of Britain’s best-loved comedians, a Bafta-winning actor and has released two huge number one singles for charity. He has also starred in the award-winning musical The Producers in Manchester and Cardiff.

    “As the man with the most-successful comedy tour of all time in the UK, Peter is ideally placed to pass on advice to the finalists on how to win over live audiences.”

    The winning band of tonight’s live final will win lead roles in the new musical, ‘The Band’, which tells the story of a boyband to the music of Take That. 

    ‘Let It Shine’ airs tonight at 6.45pm on BBC One. 

    Take That through the years
