We may only be a few hours in but a clip of Robbie Williams sanitising his hands after touching members of his audience has already been branded a “the best moment of 2017”.
The solo singer was seeing in the New Year on the BBC’s Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live when, after a rendition of Auld Lang Syne, he took to the stage, high-fiving the crowd as he went.
Waiting for him was a small bottle of hand sanitiser with which he liberally doused his hands whilst grimacing.
Rather than be offended, many people saw it as indicative of the year to come after the turbulence of 2016.
Others however did take issue with Williams, 42, although not necessarily over the hand sanitiser.
Adding to the controversy of his performance, Williams also persuaded the audience to swear on live TV.