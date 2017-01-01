We may only be a few hours in but a clip of Robbie Williams sanitising his hands after touching members of his audience has already been branded a “the best moment of 2017”.

The solo singer was seeing in the New Year on the BBC’s Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live when, after a rendition of Auld Lang Syne, he took to the stage, high-fiving the crowd as he went.

Waiting for him was a small bottle of hand sanitiser with which he liberally doused his hands whilst grimacing.

Robbie Williams and the anti-bac has already defined 2017 pic.twitter.com/LhayBz6gZv — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) January 1, 2017

Rather than be offended, many people saw it as indicative of the year to come after the turbulence of 2016.

The close up of Robbie Williams sterilising his hands after touching the audience is a strong start to 2017. — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) January 1, 2017

Robbie Williams using hand sanitiser after Auld Lang Syne. 2017 off to a flyer. pic.twitter.com/NGrFzK3ryT — Ashley Watkinson (@IamAWatka) January 1, 2017

Robbie Williams sanitising his hand after touching the public is the most hysterical start to a new year ever. The year of memes commences pic.twitter.com/zXb3c3Dyp5 — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) January 1, 2017

Others however did take issue with Williams, 42, although not necessarily over the hand sanitiser.

How the FUCK is Robbie Williams still a thing in 2017? — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) January 1, 2017

So sad that we've already had a death in 2017.

RIP the career of Robbie Williams. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 1, 2017

Robbie Williams using hand sanitiser after touching the audience was an early low point of 2017 #justsaying — Will Quince MP (@willquince) January 1, 2017

Adding to the controversy of his performance, Williams also persuaded the audience to swear on live TV.

Robbie Williams, casually getting his audience to flout BBC rules pic.twitter.com/j6QqqlHcWv — Bex Lewis (@bexlewis361) December 31, 2016