A pair of students claim to have tricked experts into believing a pineapple was art after they left the fruit at a gallery in Scotland.

Robert Gordon University undergraduate Ruairi Gray and his friend Lloyd Jack reportedly left a £1 pineapple at the uni’s Look Again exhibition in the hopes of pranking visitors.

But the duo said they were “shocked” when they returned to the gallery days later and found it had been placed in a glass display case.