A Conservative minister who has long warned about the party ignoring working-class voters has been sacked by Theresa May.

Robert Halfon confirmed he had been stripped of his role as apprenticeships and skills minister as the Prime Minister continued her reshuffle.

The move was condemned by leading conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie, who said it showed May was “even dumber than I thought”.

The removal of the MP for Harlow, who is close to George Osborne, from the frontbench comes as May’s new policy chief warned how Tory cuts are turning off voters and Jeremy Corbyn’s surge was fuelled by tapping into concerns about austerity.

Halfon has been the party’s biggest cheerleader for “blue collar Conservatism”. Last year, he told HuffPost UK the Conservative Party was “in danger of dying” unless it convinces voters it stands for NHS nurses not BHS bosses.

Tonight, Halfon tweeted: