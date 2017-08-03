Actor Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, his family have confirmed.

A statement from them (via the Sun) explains their “great sadness” at Robert’s death, praising his “tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years”.

PA Archive/PA Images Robert Hardy

In a separate statement issued to the BBC, his children Emma, Justine and Paul say: “Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow.

“He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose.

“Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.”

Warner Bros Robert as the Minister for Magic

The British star is best-known for playing Cornelius Fudge in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and starring in TV series ‘All Creatures Great And Small’.

His career in the entertainment industry began back in 1951 and in the decades that followed he became a well-known and much-loved star.

Many fans will recognise him from shows including ‘Hot Metal’, which ran from 1986 to 1989, and 1994 series ‘Middlemarch’.

Robert also portrayed Winston Churchill nine separate times, in television series ‘The Woman He Loved’ and ‘The Wilderness’, as well as on the West End stage.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Robert as Churchill in 'The Woman He Loved', alongside Anthony Andrews as the Prince Of Wales

Describing what it was like portraying the former Prime Minister, Robert once wrote: “Attempting to play the great man – attempting to conquer that mountain – has undoubtedly been the greatest challenge of my acting career.”

He is survived by his three children and numerous grandchildren.

