Robert Mugabe’s appointment as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations’ World Health Organisation (WHO) has been cancelled.

In a statement the head of the WHO said the decision was in the organisation’s “best interests”.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of H.E. President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for NCDs in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment.

“I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised. I have also consulted with the Government of Zimbabwe and we have concluded that this decision is in the best interests of the World Health Organisation.

“It is my aim to build a worldwide movement for global health. This movement must work for everyone and include everyone.”

He added: “I thank everyone who has voiced their concerns and shared their thoughts. I depend on constructive debate to help and inform the work I have been elected to do.”

The Zimbabwean president, who is accused of human rights abuses and ruining his country’s economy in his 37 years in power, was announced as the WHO’s ambassador for non-communicable diseases in Africa on Saturday.

The move prompted a huge backlash, including from Downing Street, which described the decision as “surprising and disappointing”.

Tedros had earlier said he was “rethinking” the appointment.