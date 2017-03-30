Britain’s joint-oldest man has said he declined his annual card from the Queen to save the country money in “the age of austerity”.

Bob Weighton, who celebrated his 109th birthday on Wednesday, revealed the selfless reason he doesn’t want to trouble the Crown for a card.

“I’d already received one every year and since it’s the age of austerity I thought I would save the country a little bit on postage and printing,” he said.