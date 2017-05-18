‘House of Cards’ star Robin Wright has revealed her anger at discovering that, despite her previous battle for equal pay on the hit drama, there is still a discrepancy between her salary and that of her co-star Kevin Spacey.

Almost exactly a year ago, Robin revealed how she had demanded she be paid the same salary, or she “would go public”, saying she had seized the moment when her character Claire Underwood was more popular than Frank, played by Kevin.

Now, she tells The Edit Magazine the problem has not been solved, explaining:

“I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them, and I found out recently that it’s not true... so that’s something to investigate.