Robot Duck Helps Kids Cope With Cancer

A robotic duck, which can display emotions, is helping young cancer patients.

The social robot can be silly, happy, angry or scared and helps children express their emotions and cope with their illness through play.

It can also make the soothing sounds of a beach or rainforest and quack tunes, as well as doing deep-breathing exercises the child can mimic to relax. Plus, it has an attachable tube to emulate chemotherapy injections.

The duck, developed by robotics expert Aaron Horowitz and his company, is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be widely distributed by the end of this year.