Armed with a pair of googly eyes and a touchpad pen, a robot has done the unthinkable.

It has convinced Google’s “I’m not a robot” tool that it is not a robot.

We’ll just let that bombshell sink in...

Normally the tool is used to swiftly sift out bots, but it was no match for YouTuber Matt Unsworth’s robotic arm.

The video has clocked more than 4 million views since it was posted on Tuesday (24 January).