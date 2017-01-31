This Robot Hand Could Soon Be Packing Your Ocado Order

Robots can perform operations, beat Go grandmasters and make perfect cups of coffee. But one task has so far eluded them – picking fruit and veg.

Conventional mechanical grips are too indelicate for handling groceries, shielding many warehouses jobs from automation.

But online grocer Ocado has now overcome the challenge, with a helping hand from robotics experts at European universities and Disney.

The team has developed a robot arm called SoMa, standing for Soft Manipulation, which uses air pressure to control finger movements.