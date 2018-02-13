If you’re anything like us and have developed an insatiable appetite for anything Winter Olympics related (we’ve become Luge experts overnight) then let us introduce you to an alternative sporting competition.

The world’s first robot ski tournament was held in Hoengseong, South Korea, yesterday approximately eight hours away from the real deal in PyeongChang.

Something, which is probably for the best as some of the robots turned out to be dangerously incapable of skiing in a straight line.