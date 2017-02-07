A quarter of a million public sector jobs could be replaced by computers over the next 13 years, according to a new report from a right-wing think tank.

Reform said AI chat bots, websites and robots could save the state billions, while increasing efficiencies across a range of departments and organisations.

Administrators in Whitehall and the NHS are particularly vulnerable to automation, the report said, with 130,000 and 90,000 jobs respectively at risk.

With a further 24,000 GP reception positions susceptible to automation, the government could save a total of £4.3bn a year, according to Reform.