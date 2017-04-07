Robron fans have been left dismayed following the news that Emmerdale’s Rebecca White is pregnant.
Robert Sugden slept with Rebecca earlier this year, while his new husband Aaron Dingle was behind bars, and it’s now not clear whether he’s the father of his ex’s baby.
While there’s still every possibility Ross Barton is actually the dad, that hasn’t stopped Robron devotees from beginning to panic…
The bombshell has come just days after the soap’s boss reassured us that the couple would remain together, despite Robert’s infidelities.
Iain MacLeod said: “There will be more bumps, thrills and spills along the way but yeah, my view is that they individually and collectively meant the vows that they said in that wedding episode.
“But it’s never going to be a straight road with those guys; it’s going to be bumpy and tricky but ultimately they will definitely make it out the other side.”
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.