Ripples of shock from the child grooming and sex trafficking scandal in Rochdale are still being felt to this day. Nine men of mainly Pakistani heritage were convicted in 2012 after a long, complex trial for offences that happened in and around Rochdale in 2008 and 2009. The trial at Liverpool Crown Court in 2012 heard five teenagers - aged between 13 and 15 - were given alcohol, food and money in return for sex but there were times when violence was used.

BBC Former Detective Constable Maggie Oliver

Police said the victims were from “chaotic”, “council estate” backgrounds and as many as 50 girls could have been victims of the gang. A chance to stop the gang was missed in 2008 and both the police and the CPS were forced to apologise for their failings.

Now BBC Documentary The Betrayed Girls focuses on the real people at the heart of the story, some of whom are speaking for the first time. The 90 minute documentary features the harrowing testimony of victims whose stories have not been told before and includes interviews with those brave enough to speak out on behalf of the girls, including manager of the Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team Sara Rowbotham, former Detective Constable Maggie Oliver and chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal.

BBC Sara Rowbotham, manager of the Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team