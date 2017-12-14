Rochelle Humes has revealed she decided to embrace her natural hair, after her four-year-old daughter said she “didn’t look like a princess”.

The presenter, 28, who is mum to Alaia-Mai and nine-month-old Valentina with her husband Marvin Humes, explained that Alaia-Mai has been saying she doesn’t like her curls.

At first, Humes didn’t think it was a big deal, but she soon realised it was bothering her daughter more than she thought.

“I asked her why she didn’t like her curls,” Humes shared on Instagram on 13 December.

“It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn’t look like a princess, and I quote: ‘I don’t Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair’.”