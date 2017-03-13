Rochelle Humes has marked the birth of her second daughter by turning her dried umbilical cord into a piece of art.

The 27-year-old, who gave birth to Valentina Raine on 10 March, shared an Instagram photo of her umbilical cord spelling out the word ‘Love’.

The shot also featured a bottle of placenta pills, the brand that Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy used after the birth of their babies.

“After being very curious I took the plunge, so excited to feel the benefits,” Humes wrote in the caption on 13 March. “Thanks so much Danielle @placentaplus.”