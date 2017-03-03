All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/03/2017 11:48 GMT

    Rod Stewart Issues Apology Over 'ISIS Video' Backlash

    'He claims he was just spontaneously playing Game Of Thrones.’

    Rod Steward has issued an apology, after a video appeared to show him re-enacting an ISIS-style beheading. 

    The singer sparked controversy when he was captured on film on a dune in Abu Dhabi pretending to cut the throat of a friend who was kneeling on the ground in front of him. 

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Rod Stewart

    The scene, which was posted on Instagram - and later deleted - by his wife Penny Lancaster drew comparisons to propaganda films released by the terrorist group, including one which saw British hostage Alan Hemming beheaded

    Rod has now claimed the video has been misinterpreted, and actually showed him and members of his crew playing ‘Game Of Thrones’ ahead of a show in the Middle East. 

    He said in a statement (via PA): “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing ‘Game Of Thrones’, we were simply larking about pre-show. 

    “Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

    Rod is currently in the middle of a world tour, with forthcoming dates in the US and Mexico, having also played London’s O2 Arena last weekend. 

