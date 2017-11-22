Rodney starred in a number of popular TV shows during his decades in the entertainment industry and is most famous for his role as Bob Ferris in the BBC sitcom ‘The Likely Lads’.

Actor Rodney Bewes has died at the age of 79, his agent has confirmed.

Sharing news of his death on Tuesday (21 November) evening, his agent said (via the BBC): “It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much-loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

“He had a funny anecdote for every occasion. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. We will miss him terribly.”

BBC Comedy controller Shane Allen hailed ‘The Likely Lads’ as “one of the all-time great BBC sitcoms; timeless in its humour and will be enjoyed for decades to come”, while a number of famous faces have paid tribute online: