All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Rodney Bewes Dead: ‘The Likely Lads’ Actor Dies, Aged 79

    Ant and Dec are among those who have paid tribute.

    22/11/2017 08:35 GMT

    Actor Rodney Bewes has died at the age of 79, his agent has confirmed.

    Rodney starred in a number of popular TV shows during his decades in the entertainment industry and is most famous for his role as Bob Ferris in the BBC sitcom ‘The Likely Lads’.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Rodney in 2007 

    Sharing news of his death on Tuesday (21 November) evening, his agent said (via the BBC): “It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much-loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

    “He had a funny anecdote for every occasion. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. We will miss him terribly.”

    BBC Comedy controller Shane Allen hailed ‘The Likely Lads’ as “one of the all-time great BBC sitcoms; timeless in its humour and will be enjoyed for decades to come”, while a number of famous faces have paid tribute online:

    Rodney landed his first role at the age of 14 and went on to train at RADA.

    His TV credits include ‘Z-Cars’ and ‘Doctor Who’, and Rodney remained working in his later years, starring in a number of theatre productions.

    He’s survived by his four children and two grandchildren.

    RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017
    MORE:uktv uk celebritynostalgiaRodney BewesThe Likely Lads

    Conversations