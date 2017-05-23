Roger Moore was a pretty polarising James Bond.

For every fan who swooned over his safari suit and admired his raised eyebrow, there was another who derided his suave persona and hankered for his more physical predecessor Sean Connery.

However, even his strongest critics cannot deny that Sir Roger - who has died aged 89 - helped keep the franchise on track throughout the 1970s and early 80s, long after it could easily have withered with the arrival of big-budget American rivals, and presided over some of the most popular films in the series.

With 12 years in the role, he remains to date the longest-serving 007, with seven films to is name, and not one a dud - following his debut in ‘Live and Let Die’, he starred in ‘Man with the Golden Gun’, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, Moonraker’, ‘For Your Eyes Only’, ‘Octopussy’ and ‘A View to a Kill’.

News of the death of this tirelessly charming man (whom we interviewed for his memoir) means today is the perfect moment to stop and admire everything he brought to 007...

His eyebrows: