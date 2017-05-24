‘James Bond’ stars past and present have paid their respects to Sir Roger Moore, who played 007 in seven films across his career.
On Tuesday (23 May), the British star’s family released a statement confirming that he had died at the age of 89, following what they described as a “short but brave battle” with cancer.
In the wake of the news, a number of the actors who also played the role of James Bond have shared their own memories of Sir Roger, who appeared in the likes of ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’, ‘Live And Let Die’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’.
Sean Connery, who originated the role of James Bond on the big screen in ‘Dr No’, reflected on his personal friendship with Sir Roger, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing.
“We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”
Since then, contemporary ‘Bond’ stars Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have also paid their respects, with the former sharing a photo of himself with Sir Roger on Instagram.
He wrote: “You were a big part of my life… you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children.”
Daniel has since posted his own short tribute on the official ‘James Bond’ Twitter account, writing simply: “Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel.”
Among the stars to pay tribute shortly after the news broke of his death were fellow actors Russell Crowe and Sir Michael Caine, as well as Duran Duran and Sir Paul McCartney, both of whom contributed ‘Bond’ themes to films starring Sir Roger.
-
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The British actor Roger Moore photographed during the touching up of his stage make-up. Rome, 1974. (Photo by Mario Notarangelo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
-
Reg Lancaster via Getty Images
American actor Tony Curtis (1925 - 2010) and British actor Roger Moore (right) as Danny Wilde and Lord Brett Sinclair respectively, whilst filming the action television series 'The Persuaders!', 22nd June 1970. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images)
-
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
MAVERICK - 'Kiz' - Airdate: December 4, 1960. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) ROGER MOORE
-
P. Shirley via Getty Images
1st November 1968: English actor Roger Moore is Gary Fenn in 'Crossplot', a thriller directed by Alvin Rakoff. (Photo by P. Shirley/Express/Getty Images)
-
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
MAVERICK - 'Dutchman's Gold' - Airdate: January 22, 1961. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) ROGER MOORE;MALA POWERS
-
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Susannah York and Roger Moore in bed, gazing passionately into one another eyes in a scene from the film 'Gold', 1974. (Photo by Allied Artists/Getty Images)
-
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
MAVERICK - 'The Bundle from Britain' - Airdate: September 10, 1960. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) L-R: ROBERT DOUGLAS;ROGER MOORE
-
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
A close-up of the British actor Roger Moore smoking a cigar. Rome, 1974. (Photo by Mario Notarangelo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
-
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Actors Roger Moore and Gregory Peck on set of the Paramount Pictures movie 'The Sea Wolves' 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
-
Peter Bischoff via Getty Images
David Niven, Trevor Howard, Gregory Peck, Roger Moore (v.l.n.r.), (Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images)
-
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Getting the New Year and the British Film Industry off to a rousing start at the Garrick Club is the cast of the new £1 million comedy 'Heavan save us from our friends' which is being shot at Pinewood studios. Among the stars are Roger Moore, Susannah York, Shelley Winters, Lee J. Cobb, Jean-pierre Cassel, Raf Valone and Sydne Rome. January 1975 75-00008-002 (Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
-
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The British actor Roger Moore photographed in Rome while waiting for the make-up. Rome, 1974. (Photo by Mario Notarangelo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
-
S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Archive
Actor Roger Moore
-
NBC via Getty Images
NBC MONDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES -- 'Sherlock Holmes in New York' -- Pictured: (l-r) Roger Moore as Sherlock Holmes -- (Photo by: Bud Gray/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
-
Print Collector via Getty Images
Roger Moore, British actor, 20th century. Roger Moore is best known for his portrayals of Simon Templar in the 1960s TV series The Saint, and James Bond, who he played in 7 films between 1973 and 1985. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
-
Images Press via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY CIRCA 1980s: Roger Moore and Joan Collins circa 1980s in New York City. (Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images)
-
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Roger Moore pointing a gun as Britt Ekland and Maud Adams (left) stand on each side of him in their bathing suits in a scene from the film 'The Man With The Golden Gun', 1974. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)
-
Peter Ruck via Getty Images
English actor Roger Moore, downs a Martini, 17th July 1968. Moore has recently been awarded his second Bravo Otto award for most popular television actor, by German magazine Bravo, for his mystery spy thriller television series, 'The Saint'. (Photo by Peter Ruck/BIPs/Getty Images)