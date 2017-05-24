‘James Bond’ stars past and present have paid their respects to Sir Roger Moore, who played 007 in seven films across his career.

On Tuesday (23 May), the British star’s family released a statement confirming that he had died at the age of 89, following what they described as a “short but brave battle” with cancer.

In the wake of the news, a number of the actors who also played the role of James Bond have shared their own memories of Sir Roger, who appeared in the likes of ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’, ‘Live And Let Die’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’.