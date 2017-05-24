You know you’ve made it when... Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon compete to do a better impression of you.
Sir Roger Moore was afforded such treatment in ‘The Trip’ series, alongside fellow knights of the realm Sirs Michael Caine, Mick Jagger and Sean Connery.
But who did it best? Both men remain convinced that their impression is the definitive portrait, and of course Sir Roger was far too diplomatic to weigh in on the topic.
So decide for yourself in our clips of both men giving it their best 007 below.
Here’s Rob... (from 37” in)
While Steve went for a slightly hoarser-sounding version... (from 30” in)
Sir Roger has been a longtime favourite of both men, with his extremely distinctive English tones, honed at RADA and on show in seven James Bond films over 12 years, as well as two TV series ‘The Saint’, ‘The Persuaders’ and other projects during a six-decade career.
The death of the beloved actor was announced yesterday, following a short battle with cancer. He was 89 and passed away, surrounded by his family in Switzerland.