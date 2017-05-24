You know you’ve made it when... Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon compete to do a better impression of you.

Sir Roger Moore was afforded such treatment in ‘The Trip’ series, alongside fellow knights of the realm Sirs Michael Caine, Mick Jagger and Sean Connery.

But who did it best? Both men remain convinced that their impression is the definitive portrait, and of course Sir Roger was far too diplomatic to weigh in on the topic.

So decide for yourself in our clips of both men giving it their best 007 below.

Here’s Rob... (from 37” in)