Hydara, a mother of two believed to be 39 years old, was the most recent partner of Masood, who had been married previously.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said: “I totally condemn his actions. I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Rohey Hydara, the wife of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood, has said she is “saddened and shocked” by what he did,

“I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time,” she added.

The Telegraph reported that she was linked to Masood, who was also known as Adrian Ajao, at three addresses in London and in Luton since about 2010.

She was one of the people arrested in the wake of the attack but was released. She faces no further action and has been completely cleared of any involvement in Masood’s actions.

All but one of those arrested have since been released.

The paper reported on Sunday that Masood “lied” to his family about his plans, telling them he was travelling to Saudi Arabia before launching last Wednesday’s attack.

A source said: “Khalid lied to Rohey [Hydara]. He said he was going to Saudi Arabia. She wasn’t aware of the attack. If she had known she would have stopped him.”

It comes after Masood’s mother said she was “shocked and saddened” at her son’s actions.

Janet Ajao she had “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident”.

Mrs Ajao, from Trelech in Carmarthenshire, said: “I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.

“I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heart for the love and support given to us.”